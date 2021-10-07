Rorisang Kgosana
7 Oct 2021
Politics

Coalition likely in Tshwane with ANC in ‘critical condition’

Rorisang Kgosana

There are issues in the ANC and some may linger and continue to influence the outcome of the elections.

ANC flag - Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC’s nominees for mayoral candidates have not yet been announced, the party in Tshwane is in a “critical condition” and the metro could again be governed by multiparty coalitions, predicted an analyst. The capital city’s street poles are already filled with posters of different mayoral candidates for the highly contested metro. Current Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Randall Williams is again up for the post while Abel Tau is Action SA’s nominee. The red posters across Tshwane only state “Vote EFF” because the party said it would only announce its candidates after the fact. “The mayoral candidate is the EFF....

