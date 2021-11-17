Eric Naki
‘It’s all about egos,’ says analyst on parties’ approach to coalitions

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said it was astonishing parties were remaining so rigid in their approach to coalitions.

EFF CIC, Julius Malema briefs media about their stance on coalitions at Winnie Mandela House in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 16 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
It’s official – the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will not establish coalitions together due to irreconcilable differences – but a coalition that excludes the ANC may in the offing in the Gauteng metros. Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said it was astonishing parties were remaining so rigid in their approach to coalitions. “The parties seem to be saying ‘all or nothing’. Up to this stage the negotiations are still too fragile, but the question is what will happen to governance and the running of the municipality. At the end of the day it’s all about egos,” Naidu said....

