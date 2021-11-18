Limpopo ANC seems poised to put VBS accused back in charge

The process of deploying mayors to district and local municipalities in Limpopo has raised a storm among party members in the province’s five regions, after several names aligned to the so-called “VBS Brigade” topped the list. These are party officials allegedly implicated in, or associated with, the VBS bank fraud saga. Limpopo has 22 local and five district municipalities. Of the total number, the ANC won 25, with two hung municipalities. At the centre of the controversy are allegations that the deployment process and choice of mayors have divided the provincial executive committee (PEC) into two camps. The PEC is...

The process of deploying mayors to district and local municipalities in Limpopo has raised a storm among party members in the province’s five regions, after several names aligned to the so-called “VBS Brigade” topped the list.

These are party officials allegedly implicated in, or associated with, the VBS bank fraud saga. Limpopo has 22 local and five district municipalities. Of the total number, the ANC won 25, with two hung municipalities.

At the centre of the controversy are allegations that the deployment process and choice of mayors have divided the provincial executive committee (PEC) into two camps.

The PEC is currently led by party secretary Soviet Lekganyane, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and municipal boss and MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Basikop Makamu.

The deputy chair, Florence Radzilani, and treasurer Danny Msiza have stepped aside after being linked to the VBS scandal.

One group is perceived to be in the camp of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the other supporting the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) group, allegedly led by those believed to have invested municipal money in VBS Mutual Bank.

On Wednesday, a media briefing called by disgruntled party members especially from the Vhembe region, had to be called off.

But well-placed sources within the PEC who spoke to The Citizen said the postponement could not take place due to internal PEC squabbling over the choice of mayors.

Another source, also a member of the PEC, said matters came to a head after four names, allegedly aligned to the VBS Brigade, were tipped to be elected as mayors for four district municipalities.

These names were billed to be deployed in the Sekhukhune, Vhembe, Capricorn and Waterberg district municipalities.

The Mopani district municipality is the only region outside of this camp, allegedly sympathetic to Ramaphosa.

Adding fuel to fire this week, the ANC Youth League in Limpopo accused Lekganyane of authoritarian behaviour within the party.

“We are disappointed by Lekganyane, who is a senior leader of the ANC in the province. The comrade is busy going around discussing internal processes of the ANC in all media platforms,” said league provincial spokesperson Dan Madibana in a statement.

A PEC source said: “I don’t see anything wrong with the names selected for deployment.

“These are known comrades who led their previous councils that invested in VBS, but led with precision and distinction.”