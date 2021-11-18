Alex Japho Matlala
18 Nov 2021
7:00 am
Politics

Limpopo ANC seems poised to put VBS accused back in charge

Alex Japho Matlala

At the centre of the controversy are allegations that the deployment process and choice of mayors have divided the provincial executive committee (PEC) into two camps.

The process of deploying mayors to district and local municipalities in Limpopo has raised a storm among party members in the province’s five regions, after several names aligned to the so-called “VBS Brigade” topped the list. These are party officials allegedly implicated in, or associated with, the VBS bank fraud saga. Limpopo has 22 local and five district municipalities. Of the total number, the ANC won 25, with two hung municipalities. At the centre of the controversy are allegations that the deployment process and choice of mayors have divided the provincial executive committee (PEC) into two camps. The PEC is...

