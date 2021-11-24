Covid-19 update: 1,275 new cases reported in SA

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The daily cases of Covid-19 continue on the rise as the country has identified 1,275 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2.950,035.

This increase represents a 3.6% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (80%), followed Western Cape for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2% respectively; and Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 22 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,657 to date, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, announced.

19.279,975 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 53 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35,390 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,275 new cases, which represents a 3.6% positivity rate. A further 22 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,657 to date. See more here: https://t.co/ib0pHR2St3 pic.twitter.com/FI0yxLFj1X— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 24, 2021

Old Mutual becomes latest firm to implement mandatory vaccinations



Insurance giant Old Mutual is implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for all its employees, at all its subsidiaries.

Employees have until 1 January 2022 to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. They have to be fully vaccinated by March 2022.

They must also declare and submit proof of their vaccination status via a CoronaFighter app declaration process within the deadline.

Employees who don’t want to get the vaccine must apply for “vaccination exemption”, which will be considered for “specific medical, religious or constitutional grounds”.

If the employee’s exemption is granted, there are additional measures in place. This includes temporary or permanent alternative placement, weekly Covid-19 PCR testing, wearing additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and an N95 mask.

“If we can’t reasonably accommodate you, our HR process will begin, which could result in termination,” read the internal staff memo.

READ MORE: Old Mutual becomes latest firm to implement mandatory vaccinations