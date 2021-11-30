Politics

ANC North West to discipline councillors who voted for EFF mayor, speaker

The unexpected turn of events has been attributed to long-standing divisions and infighting among the ruling party's members in the province.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC in the North West province has vowed to take disciplinary action against its councillors who defied the party and voted with the opposition during last week’s inaugural council meetings.

This after ANC councillors in Mamusa Local Municipality in Schweizer-Reneke went against the party line and voted in support of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor, Olebeng Mogorosi, for the position of council speaker.

This was despite the ANC having an outright majority to govern the municipality after the 1 November local government elections.

ANC councillors at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in Vryburg colluded with opposition parties to install EFF councillor Tebogo Babuile as the executive mayor of the municipality. The ANC had instructed its councilors to vote for their mayoral candidate Gaolatlhe Kgabo, but they defied the party.

The unexpected turn of events in both municipalities has been attributed to long-standing divisions and infighting among ANC members in the North West.

Hlomani Chauke, the coordinator of the interim provincial committee (IPC), on Monday said some of their councillors confessed to colluding with opposition parties.

He said the ANC would not tolerate ill-discipline among its ranks and internal disciplinary action against the implicated councillors would follow.

“We are going to deal with internal ANC disciplinary processes… they have broken the agreement between them and the party in terms of their deployment.

“So, we’ll have to come back and the necessary actions are going to be taken,” Chauke told SABC News.

The IPC said after concluding its disciplinary processes, they would ask their councillors to table motions of no confidence against the EFF’s speaker in Mamusa and mayor in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

