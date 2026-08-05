Tshwane coalition cracks as ActionSA, EFF and ANC clash over city manager

ActionSA voted against the suspension of Mettler as the ANC slams the Moya administration and the EFF vows to appeal the reinstatement decision.

Cracks in the coalition in the City of Tshwane are starting to show as political parties point fingers at each other as the November local government elections creep closer.

Besides that, the coalition between ActionSA, EFF and ANC in Tshwane has taken a knock and stands divided around the suspension of the city manager Johann Mettler, after ActionSA voted against his suspension.

ActionSA voted against suspension of Mettler

The ANC has also slated the municipality’s current campaign of not being on bylaws, but “a vicious, anti-black business crusade designed to dismantle the township economy”.

The party accused mayor Nasiphi Moya’s administration of being hostile towards the poor.

ANC Greater Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila said the party’s regional executive committee condemns what he described as Moya’s declaration of war against black entrepreneurs.

“Instead of introducing progressive and pragmatic programmes to help emerging black-owned businesses comply with city regulations, this mayor has chosen the path of economic vandalism,” said Matjila.

“The deployment of municipal machinery to smash, bulldoze and wipe out the informal structures of hard-working citizens is an act of unmitigated cruelty.

“The ANC calls upon all township communities, informal traders and progressive formations to organise, unite and fiercely push back against these anti-poor, neoliberal policies.”

ANC slams Moya administration

He said the city’s framework to grow the economy by over 3.9% cannot be built on the ashes of destroyed township enterprises.

“We will not stand by and watch this destruction unfold. We demand an immediate cessation of these hostile operations,” said Matjila.

“We call for absolute restraint and demand the mayor report to the ANC leadership and local councillors in the affected wards to answer for this crisis.”

At the weekend, Moya was also criticised by another coalition partner. EFF’s MMC for health Tshegofatso Mashabela said they would appeal the interim decision to reinstate the city manager.

This after the EFF tabled a 45- page complaint against Mettler last month.

“Unfortunately, the mayor’s statement reflects the position of her political party [ActionSA] and its funders, not that of the multiparty coalition or the city as a whole. The matter is far from over and the legal process will continue,” she said.

EFF vows to appeal reinstatement decision

Mashabela also slammed ActionSA and said it was managed by the Free Market Foundation, the former handlers of party leader Herman Mashaba.

“They now live in the UK. That’s why they demoted Mashaba to local government politics. National leaders are [national chair] Michael Beaumont and [chief whip] Athol Trollip,” she said.

Beaumont said neither ActionSA nor Moya were perturbed by the attacks.

“ActionSA rejected the suspension of Mettler and the return of [chief financial officer] Gareth Mnisi,” he said.

Beaumont said ActionSA will focus on the continued turnaround of Tshwane while other parties were welcome to focus on ActionSA.