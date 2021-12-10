ANC Joburg slams EFF, DA and ActionSA’s ‘unholy bedroom alliance’

Citizen Reporter

In a statement dripping with sexual references, it would appear the ANC’s Johannesburg region is having a hard time processing rejection.

Since losing major metros (and voter support) in Johannesburg in this year’s local government elections, opposition parties made it clear they didn’t want alliances with the governing party.

Now the ANC appears to have reached the anger phase of grief, if its latest statement is anything to go by.

ANC Johannesburg secretary Dada Morero started the bizarre statement by launching an attack on newly appointed mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse.

“The ANC is utterly disgusted by the actions of DA-EFF mayor, pro-Israel Mpho Phalatse, whose 18 days in office is characterised by the erosion of capacity and a complete collapse in logic,” Morero said.

Morero then attacked the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg.



“The unholy bedroom alliance of the DA, EFF and salon-dropout Herman Mashaba, with great animosity towards the truth, have called for power cuts in black communities, particularly in Soweto, where 700 homes in Diepkloof Zone 3 were disconnected.

“Further to this, mayor Phalatse has accused the residents of Soweto of stealing electricity and buying power from ghost vendors without holding Eskom accountable.”

More than 700 residents were disconnected from the grid and slapped with a R6,052 reconnection fee for nonpayment. Eskom said their power would only be restored once the reconnection fees were settled.

Residents also accused Phalastse and Eskom of taking a blanket approach to the ongoing power supply crisis in Soweto.



“The unwarranted behaviour of these misguided charlatans undermines black bodies deeming them unworthy of a basic necessity such as electricity, and we do not take lightly to this bourgeois conduit,” said Morero.



“The African National Congress vehemently rejects the backward characterisation of black- communities being epicentres of darkness, not only harming our already limping economy but undermining efforts of informal traders and worsening the living conditions of the people of South Africa,” he added.



He also accused the not-yet-constituted mayoral committee of “bias towards the working class and denying residents efficient service delivery and accountability”.

Morero said the mayoral committee was the result of a “forced one-night-stand arrangement between the EFF, DA and that other green mamba orphan (Herman Mashaba) who tries, by all means, to assimilate himself to whiteness”.



“We also call on the Barbie doll Mpho Phalatse to publicly state the financial implications associated with her continual postponement of the maycom [mayoral committe] swearing-in ceremony, and further cover the costs from her pocket,” said Morero.



“The ANC calls upon Eskom and Mpho Phalatse to stop grandstanding through photoshoot sessions but to continue with the City Power takeover programme as initiated by the ANC led-Government of Local Unity.”



“To this end, the African National Congress in Greater Johannesburg once more affirms its solidarity with the people of Palestine and stand opposed to the immoral views of pseudo-revolutionary Mpho Phalatse,” concluded Morero.

Soweto’s power crisis, and numerous service delivery issues in Johannesburg mushroomed under years of ANC governance.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Soweto power crisis rages on over Eskom’s ‘R6k reconnection fee’