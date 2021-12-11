Tania Campbell announces majority DA Ekurhuleni mayoral committee

Citizen Reporter

New Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell announced her mayoral committee members on Saturday.

In a statement, Campbell, the Democratic Alliance (DA) member said she took careful consideration, broad consultation with their coalition partners and is confident that the individuals will deliver services and be accountable.

“Together, we have made a commitment to every single resident and every single business in Ekurhuleni that during this five-year term-of-office we will be focused on building a capable, service delivery driven city that will reposition Ekurhuleni as the economic hub the Gauteng,” she said.

ALSO READ: ANC Joburg slams EFF, DA and ActionSA’s ‘unholy bedroom alliance’

Campbell says this type of multi-party democracy is the future, “and we owe it to every resident who placed their trust in us, to ensure we deliver a responsive and accountable government that takes Ekurhuleni forward.”

This is the new Ekurhuleni mayoral committee and their portfolios:

Finance – Councillor Graham Gersbach (DA)

Health and Social Development – Announcement pending

Transport Planning – Alderman, Alco Ngobese (IFP)

Water, Sanitation and Energy – Councillor Senzi Sibeko (DA)

Infrastructure Services – Councillor Themba Kalipa (Congress of the People)

Corporate and Shared Services – Councillor Ruhan Robinson (DA)

Human Settlements – Councillor Mabekenyane Thamahane (DA)

City Planning – Alderman, Heather Hart (DA)

Environment and Waste Management – Ald Andre du Plessis (DA)

Community Safety – Announcement pending

The mayor says they are aware of the challenges and the mammoth task ahead of them. “These capable individuals all share the same like-minded goal – and that is getting services to the communities, making sure that our budget is pro-poor and efficiently utilised, and rooting out the scourge of fraud and corruption in Ekurhuleni,” she concluded.

One of their coalition partners ActionSA welcomed the announcement, saying that they are committed to multi-party coalitions, to ensure “that the ANC is removed from office and that workable coalitions deliver effectively. “

“We have communicated our position to the multi-party coalition and emphasised that we remain committed to keep the ANC out of these municipalities. We have demonstrated this by the way ActionSA voted to remove the ANC and we remain committed to playing our part in the effective delivery of services to all residents,” said ActionSA national chairman, Michael Beaumont.