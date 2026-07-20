Charred body found after multiple shack fires in L & J settlement

Police are investigating the incident.

A man was burnt beyond recognition when multiple shacks went up in flames at L & J Informal Settlement in Olifantsfontein, with firefighters battling to contain the blaze before it spread further.

The charred body was discovered early on Sunday morning, 19 July 2026.

Shack fire

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster & Emergency Management Services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said emergency services personnel responded to the multiple shack fires after receiving several calls.

“Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 06:05 to L & J Informal Settlement in Olifantsfontein following reports of several shacks on fire.

“Upon arrival, crews found multiple shacks engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded promptly to contain and extinguish the blaze and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring shacks,” MacDonald said.

Charred body

MacDonald added that during damping down operations, the charred remains of a male, believed to be in his early thirties, were found inside one of the shacks.

“The individual was declared deceased on scene by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services paramedics. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire Investigators have been dispatched to the scene to establish the cause.

“Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services removed the body, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation,” MacDonald said.

Ekurhuleni shack fire

In a separate incident, a man in his thirties was burnt to death when a two‑room shack caught fire in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The blaze occurred in Moleleki Extension 2, Katlehong, with firefighters battling to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

MacDonald said they responded to the fire during the early hours of Saturday morning, 18 July 2026.

“Firefighters from the Zonkezizwe Fire Station were dispatched at approximately 04:18 to a shack fire in Moleki Extension 2. On arrival, crews found a 2-bedroom shack well alight with community members on scene using the bucket brigade method to try to extinguish the fire.”

MacDonald said firefighters acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and successfully prevented the flames from spreading to two other shacks in the same yard.