RET forces want Duduzane Zuma to lead eThekwini region – report

Some members aligned to the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) radical economic transformation (RET) faction are considering encouraging Duduzane Zuma to be a candidate for chair in the eThekwini region.

The RET forces feel that the position of former president Jacob Zuma’s son has been strengthened after he was elected chair of an ANC branch in Durban this week.

Zuma was on Thursday elected as the ANC branch chairperson of ward 11, Newlands East, Durban.

Now, according to the Sunday Times, supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede want Zuma to take her previous position.

Gumede was forced to step aside in May after being charged with corruption.

The Sunday Times adds that the RET faction now wants Gumede to stand for a senior position on the ANC provincial executive.

“Duduzane being elected in his branch gives him legitimacy. It puts him in a better position, of him being the region chair candidate as opposed to Gumede, who still has legal battles and frankly has outgrown regional politics,” said an insider in the RET faction.

However, in order to be elected to the regional executive committee, Zuma would need to have been an ANC member for five years and spent two years on a branch executive. To be elected to the ANC national executive committee, Zuma needs to have been a member for at least 10 years. It is not known when Zuma joined the ANC.

ANC eThekwini branch spokesperson Ntando Khuzwayo confirmed that Zuma was elected as the ANC branch chairperson this week.

“[Duduzane Zuma] was there himself since the morning collecting people from homes to the hall, he was an integral part of the co-ordinating and making sure people attended the meeting. It was a very well attended meeting and once quorum was reached, he was elected chairperson,” said Khuzwayo.

Running for office

For years, rumours have swirled that Zuma is preparing to run for president of the ANC.

The former president’s son seemed to confirm this in an interview with radio station Power 98.7 earlier in December.

Zuma said the ANC needs “fresh and younger perspectives”.

“I feel like I have something to offer,” he added.

Zuma said his political ambitions were based on wanting to help South Africa move forward.

“I don’t want to be that guy that has an opportunity to make a difference and doesn’t take it,” he said.

