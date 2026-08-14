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Fadiel Adams back in Durban court, says this time no ride in police van

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

14 August 2026

07:02 am

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The state alleges that Adams misrepresented himself to gain access to Westville Prison.

Fadiel Adams back in Durban court - says this time no ride in police van

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

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National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has arrived in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), for his fraud case, saying that, unlike his previous journey, he was not transported in the back of a police van this time.

Adams is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 14 August 2026.

Adams charges

The controversial MP’s appearance comes a few days after his suspension and after he gave evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Adams faces charges of fraud and defeating the administration of justice. The state alleges that Adams misrepresented himself to gain access to Westville Prison.

Recordings

It’s alleged he secretly interviewed and recorded inmates linked to the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Investigators allege the recordings were later used to implicate senior police officials, including crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumlo.

Arrest

Adams was arrested in Cape Town in May 2026 and is out on R10 000 bail with strict conditions.

Adams said he suspected the charges against him stemmed from how he came to possess classified police information, which he used to open cases against police officers.

“Where’s the crime? We have since taken the matter where it belongs. We are before the Western Cape High Court. Why now, when the South African Police Service finds itself before the court, do they issue a statement? Why did they try to hunt me down like a bank robber?

“We will see the police services in court tomorrow [Wednesday] morning. The judge will make a determination on the lawfulness of this warrant and the lawfulness of their action,” said Adams.

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However, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police had arranged with Adams’ attorney for him to hand himself over on Monday, 4 May 2026, at the Cape Town Central Police Station, but he had not cooperated.

Intimidation

In May 2026, Western Cape police confirmed they are investigating a case of intimidation after Adams filed charges against the South African Police Service (Saps) in Cape Town.

Adams claims police officers linked to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) raided a Mitchell’s Plain home previously occupied by him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader claimed that 15 PKTT police officers entered the home in Westridge at about 4am.

Adams claimed the officers allegedly did not present a search warrant or warrant of arrest and allegedly pointed firearms at occupants of the home.

It is further alleged that a 12-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident, while other family members were left traumatised.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Crime and Courts Durban Fadiel Adams fraud KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Madlanga commission Sindiso Magaqa video
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