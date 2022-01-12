‘Zondo is an attention-seeking Barry White with no political understanding,’ says EFF

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has labelled Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo an “attention-seeking Barry White, who has no understanding of politics.”

In a statement, the party condemned Zondo’s press conference responding to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece in which she criticised the judiciary and constitution.

“Inappropriately, Zondo seems to have taken a political debate, submitted to public discourse by someone who practices political oversight in this country, personally and inadvertently made our judiciary a participant in what is obviously an election battle within the ruling party,” said the party.

“It was not Zondo’s place to respond to the Minister, because she is far better placed to assess the social and political conditions in this country as someone tasked with that responsibility.”

The EFF appears supportive of Sisulu’s political assessment, in which she factored in the shortfalls of the judiciary in economic, social and political change in the country.

The EFF said Zondo’s response was a waste of time, misguided and misplaced.

“The only logical conclusion is that he is attempting to stifle Minister Sisulu’s political commentary because it is opposed to his vested interests in assuming the office of the Chief Justice,” said the EFF.

“By responding to Minister Sisulu through a press conference, Zondo has effectively ruled himself out of ever presiding on matters that involve or relate to the Minister as a Government Official, Member of Parliament or private individual,” the party added.

The statement goes on to trash Zondo as an “attention-seeking Barry White” who is an “opportunist” and will do anything to “advance his personal interests” to become Chief Justice.

“In our view, there is no difference to what Sisulu and Barry White are doing. Sisulu is campaigning to become the President of the ANC and Barry White is campaigning to be the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.”

The party said that for Zondo to frame the political discussion as insults, “shows that he is not fit to preside over the judiciary of a contentious and growing democracy such as South Africa.”

(Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

