Malema on Zondo: We are not scared of him and he must know that

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has divided his social media followers after a post slamming Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

This after Zondo’s media briefing on Wednesday in which he hit back at Sisulu for her controversial opinion piece in which she criticised the judiciary and constitution.

Zondo said while the judiciary will not be dictating to Parliament on how to handle the “insults” made by Sisulu, it would be a “pity” if the insults were “allowed to stand just like that”.

The judiciary will not be engaging Sisulu on the matter either, but hopes Sisulu “has the decency to withdraw the insults against African judges”.

“It should not be acceptable for a MP to insult all African judges.”

In response, Sisulu said she was consulting with her legal team on Zondo and would respond to his comments at the right time.

“I have noted the comments made by the Acting Chief Justice Zondo and they will be engaged with at an appropriate time in an appropriate platform. I am in consultation with my legal team,” said Sisulu on social media.

Sisulu and Zondo’s comments have solicited both criticism and praise from their respective supporters, including politicians and civil society organisations.

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Head of the Executive, to instruct Sisulu to retract and issue a public apology, the EFF slammed Zondo, calling him “an attention-seeking Barry White with no political understanding”.

“It was not Zondo’s place to respond to the Minister, because she is far better placed to assess the social and political conditions in this country as someone tasked with that responsibility,” said the party in a statement.

Malema also added his opinion on the matter, urging Sisulu to stand her ground and slamming Zondo.

“Lindiwe Sisulu must never allow anyone on the payroll of CR17 to bully her. If she has taken a political position, she must stand by it. Zondo might have taken Zuma to jail but will never tell us what to think and say… we are not scared of him and he must know that.”

Lindiwe Sisulu must never allow anyone on the payroll of CR17 to bully her. If she has taken a political position, she must stand by it. Zondo might have taken Zuma to jail but will never tell us what to think & say… we are not scared of him & he must know that.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 12, 2022

But Malema’s comment has left some confused as they question his involvement in the matter.

“Where do you fit in the ANC politics because you choose to establish your own personal political organisation,” commented Thabo Mokoena, while @Shimane said: “We are not scared of him…” when did the tiff-taff between Minister Sisulu and DCJ Zondo become about you CiC Malema?”