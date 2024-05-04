PIC: EFF campaigner loses life while hanging party posters

Malema's tribute comes days after Eskom warned against placing election posters on electricity poles, towers, and meter boxes.

A man lost his life while trying to hang an election poster. Picture: X/ Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has paid tribute to party campaigner Lekometse Monama who died recently while hanging up election posters in Limpopo.

Monama was securing the sign while balancing on a pole with exposed wire when he lost his life. A picture, seemingly of the scene of the tragedy, showed a body under a blanket next to a collapsed ladder.

The ladder sits at the foot of a set of poles holding up a transformer.

An attempt to hang an election poster ended in tragedy. Picture: X/ Julius Malema

Monama will buried on Saturday at Ga Rakgwedi, Nebo village in Limpopo.

Malema promises to support family

“We have lost a brave and dedicated member of our movement. My heart goes out to his loved ones. Please accept my sincere condolences,” Malema said.

He added his gratitude for Monama’s “service and sacrifice”, promising to support his family.

“Your family will always be my family and will always be there for them,” the EFF leader said.

Don’t hang posters on electric structures

Power utility Eskom has previously warned against placing election posters on electricity poles, towers, meter boxes and mini-substations.

“Electricity is invisible to the naked eye and the risk is that when someone gets close to or touches them it may result in an inadvertent flash-over or electrical contact.

“This can cause serious injuries to the person, or even be fatal.

“Attaching posters to an electrical structure is not only a contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (No.85 of 1993) but also puts the lives of your valuable employees, members of the public and volunteers at risk,” it said.

Legislation says that only authorised workers may climb on electricity poles.

“No person shall encroach in person or with objects on the minimum safety clearances required in terms of sub-regulation (1) or require or permit any other person to do so except by permission of the supplier or user operating the powerline’”.