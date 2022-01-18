Mashatile to help Jessie Duarte with her duties during sick leave

Citizen Reporter

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has requested the party’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, to assist ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in the execution of duties of the secretary general’s office.

The NWC, which conducts the work of the ANC and comprises the governing party’s top six leaders, met on Monday for its regular session ahead of the two-day meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) this week.

Duarte, 68, has been on sick leave since November last year after she was hospitalised with gastrointestinal complications.

She had been managing the secretary general’s office after the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in May 2021.

‘Difficult time’

Officials of the NWC wished Duarte a speedy recovery and expressed their solidarity with her family and loved ones as they support her during this difficult time.

“The national officials have requested the treasurer-general, comrade Paul Mashatile, to assist her in the execution of duties of the secretary general’s office.

“Accordingly, the NWC urged all media, and all ANC structures and leaders, to act with compassion and consideration and to refrain from any actions that might impede her recovery,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mabe said Duarte was advised by her doctors to restrict her physical meetings to a limited number of immediate family members only.

“Accordingly, any insinuation that she has endorsed any views on matters currently in the public domain must be rejected. The NWC wishes DSG Jessie Duarte strength and our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family on her road to recovery.”

Upcoming NEC meetings

At the same time, the NWC said it had finalised preparations for this week’s NEC meeting set to be held from Thursday, until Friday.

The NEC, the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, will focus on “the critical tasks of organisational renewal and will also adopt a roadmap towards the ANC 55th national conference in December 2022”.

The NEC will also hold a NEC lekgotla from Saturday to Sunday. Its upcoming meeting is expected to focus on, among others, economic recovery and “defending the gains of the constitution” and democracy in South Africa.

“These sessions of the NEC will finalise plans for 2022, based on the priorities and tasks set out in the ANC January 8 statement,” Mabe said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

