Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
28 Jan 2022
5:15 am
Politics

Mkhwebane’s mammoth task over probe into Ramaphosa’s statement

Expert said the context of Ramaphosa’s statement would be important to determine the success of Mkhwebane’s probe.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave
With eight days left for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) request to explain his “fall on his sword” comments over public funds being used for ANC campaigns, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the president are set to bump heads again. With the Zondo report due in days, the news that Mkhwebane is investigating Ramaphosa for a possible breach of the executive ethics code would not have been welcomed. But political analyst Levy Ndou, from Tshwane Universityof Technology, said Mkhwebane was faced with a difficult task in probing the matter. Firstly was the...

