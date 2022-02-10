‘Nothing new’ expected from Ramaphosa’s Sona

Eric Naki

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s indecisiveness will leave him with a legacy of unfulfilled promises – and Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be no different, as it will be the same old song by himself and his predecessors.

This is according to United Democratic Movement president Bantu Holomisa and political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo about Ramaphosa’s Sona to be delivered at the Cape Town City Hall tonight.

“[Ramaphosa] always had a plan but no implementation, yet his government failed to act while the country had been stripped of its economic infrastructure in daylight robbery by thugs,” said Holomisa.

Teffo said unless Ramaphosa took unpopular decisions, he would fail to bring any change. “I look forward to the day President Ramaphosa takes unpopular decisions. Great and impactful leaders always take unpopular decisions and are prepared to live with the consequences,” he said.

Teffo said as a result of his repetition, people had lost their appetite for empty promises by the ANC on jobs, economic growth and better life for all. No action on racism would also leave him a bad legacy.

“I would be happy to hear the president talk about something new rather than repeat the same song. I will be happy to hear him acknowledge that this is more polarised now that it was in 1994.

“He must ask the people to live the values of our constitution such as nation-building, reconciliation and social cohesion,” he said.

Thursday’s Sona would be delivered in “exile” because parliament was forced to leave its original seat due to a fire.