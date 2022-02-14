DA tables motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa’s entire cabinet

Narissa Subramoney

Parliament is currently debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall.

But Ramaphosa is not in the house to hear the Sona 2022 debate, and his whereabouts are not known.

‘Deadbeat ministers are unfireable’

The DA has tabled a motion of no-confidence against the country’s entire Cabinet. During the Sona 2022 debate, DA leader John Steenhuisen tore into Ramaphosa over his poor-performing ministers.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa admitted that he puts the ANC ahead of the country, which is why he cannot bring himself to fire any of the party members who fail in their portfolios.

“Instead of cleaning out your cabinet you simply reshuffle the inept and the corrupt, again and again, until every single ministry has the grubby fingerprints of failure all over it,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa has a chance to rewrite his presidency by allowing the DA to help him fire his comrades.

“You see your job as holding together this rag-tag mob of crooks and free-loaders, even if that means the destruction of our country,” he said.

Steenhuisen named and shamed government ministers who the DA says failed the country but managed to keep their jobs.

These include Police Minister Bheki Cele, former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

“If it’s not possible for you to hold your executive accountable and still survive as president, then we will take that burden off your hands and let this House fire them for you,” said Steenhuisen.

The Sona 2022 debate is currently ongoing.

