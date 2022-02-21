AfriForum’s ‘shoot the boer’ case: No place for Juju songs, say experts

Rorisang Kgosana

With Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in court facing charges of hate speech for allegedly chanting “kill the boer”, he instead used the dock as his stage for a caricature of performances.

Malema had been giving testimony before the High Court in Johannesburg, defending his belief that singing “kill the boer” did not incite violence and was not to be taken literally.

His matter was brought before the court by minority rights group AfriForum, who argued the song constituted hate speech. EFF member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also faces the same charge.

African literature scholar Professor Elizabeth Gunner gave expert evidence that the song still had a place in the country’s democracy as it challenged an elite system which controlled everyone else – but some political analysts disagreed.

Professor Lesiba Teffo said even former ANC youth league president Peter Mokaba, whom Malema often referred to in his testimony, was scolded by Nelson Mandela for singing the song.

“When Mokaba sang that song, Mandela called him to order and he didn’t listen. Mandela instructed him that ‘if you don’t stop, leave the ANC and go form your own party’.

“There are certain songs we can sing but certainly not this one. Whether sung by Malema or anyone else, are these songs relevant for the society we want to create, taking into account the founding values of the constitution,” Teffo asked.

Just like Mokaba who was subsequently fired by the ANC, Malema was expelled in 2011 after being convicted of hate speech for singing Dubul’ ibhunu (shoot the boer).

But these songs were meant for an era of struggle and liberation and had more meaning then, said analyst professor Barry Hanyane.

“The ‘kill the boer’ song became prominent at a time when a particular crime victimised the white farmer. But such victimisation was not exclusive. Farm workers were also murdered,” he said.

