Western Cape deviates from SA stance on Russia in support of Ukraine

Narissa Subramoney

The Western Cape has distanced itself from what it calls ‘South Africa’s ambiguous position’ on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The provinces cabinet met on Wednesday morning to discuss a wide range of issues, key among them the Russian invasion.

“One issue of concern that was discussed was the illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the ambiguous position taken by our National Government in response to it,” said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

“It was accordingly decided that the provincial cabinet would adopt a clear position on this conflict.”

Winde acknowledged that taking a different stance ‘is not common for a province’, but it was viewed as essential to make clear to our own residents, and to the Ukrainian people.

“We cannot and will not remain “neutral” in the face of such a cruel attack on the democratic values that we all hold dear,” said Winde.

The province has since adopted the following resolutions:

The Western Cape Government strongly condemns the government of the Russian Federation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Western Cape Government considers the aggression by the government of the Russian Federation a violation of international law, and we call for an immediate ceasefire and for a full withdrawal of their armed forces from Ukraine.

“While condemning the attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, we also acknowledge that many Russian citizens are themselves standing up and protesting against this war, and thousands have been arrested as a result,” said Winde.

This anti-democratic clampdown also requires condemnation in the strongest terms.

The provincial cabinet further resolved to meet with the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa to communicate this position unequivocally.

It also resolved to ban the Russian Embassy and Consulate officials and staff from Western Cape events and meetings.

The Western Cape Government will also not attend any events or meetings organised by the Russian Embassy or any of its Consulates.

“I repeat: we cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis that threatens the very foundation of our liberal international order,” concluded Winde.

