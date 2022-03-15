Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
15 Mar 2022
6:00 am
Politics

Ramaphosa is ‘game changer’ in fight against corruption

Brian Sokutu

The ANC has seen some of its bigwigs, including suspended party secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, hauled before courts.

Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has often taken flak for being slow in his response to high-level corruption and malfeasance, his critics seldom acknowledge the impact he has made, according to a leading expert. Commenting on Ramaphosa’s weekly letter in which he lauded the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) Special Tribunal as one of the most effective weapons in the fight against corruption and state capture, Institute for Security Studies consultant Dr Johan Burger noted that soon after he became president, Ramaphosa did the following: Broadened the scope and terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which uncovered...

