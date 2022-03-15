Ramaphosa is ‘game changer’ in fight against corruption

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has often taken flak for being slow in his response to high-level corruption and malfeasance, his critics seldom acknowledge the impact he has made, according to a leading expert. Commenting on Ramaphosa’s weekly letter in which he lauded the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) Special Tribunal as one of the most effective weapons in the fight against corruption and state capture, Institute for Security Studies consultant Dr Johan Burger noted that soon after he became president, Ramaphosa did the following: Broadened the scope and terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which uncovered...

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has often taken flak for being slow in his response to high-level corruption and malfeasance, his critics seldom acknowledge the impact he has made, according to a leading expert.

Commenting on Ramaphosa’s weekly letter in which he lauded the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) Special Tribunal as one of the most effective weapons in the fight against corruption and state capture, Institute for Security Studies consultant Dr Johan Burger noted that soon after he became president, Ramaphosa did the following:

Broadened the scope and terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which uncovered the most shocking acts of corruption;

Subsequent to the commission’s reports, chose to appoint Judge Raymond Zondo as chief justice of SA – despite the questionable recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission. This showed his commitment to carrying through the process he set in motion in fighting corruption at the highest levels; and

Appointed advocates Shamila Batohi as national director of public prosecutions and Andrea Johnson as head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate.

“As he points out, the fight against corruption and, in particular, at the level of senior politicians and business executives, was always going to be extremely challenging,” Burger said.

"As he points out, the fight against corruption and, in particular, at the level of senior politicians and business executives, was always going to be extremely challenging," Burger said.

"They were bound to resist and fight back. So, yes, slow though he may be in the view of his critics, President Ramaphosa is a game changer. This ball is now gaining momentum and the president is becoming stronger as a result of it," said Burger.

Promising to leave no room to hide for the corrupt, Ramaphosa said the SIU Special Tribunal has, since its establishment in 2019, been “a game changer”, having recovered about R8.6 billion from unlawful contracts.

Reflecting on the presidential imbizo, or gathering, in North West over the weekend, Ramaphosa told of how many citizens raised concerns about the slow pace in the fight against corruption.

“They told me what I have heard in many other communities across the country: that the perpetrators of such acts are known, not least because they flaunt the proceeds of their crimes.

“But the arm of the law is long. Those who have stolen from the state may believe they have got away with it.

“But their deeds will eventually catch up with them – whoever they are and whatever position they may hold,” said Ramaphosa.

The ANC has seen some of its bigwigs, including suspended party secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, hauled before courts.

“They will learn that crime does not pay,” said Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa said the Special Tribunal was set up to speed up litigation.

“This approach has made it possible for public funds and state assets lost to corrupt acts to be recovered faster, avoiding delays in the high courts, where the SIU has to wait its turn.

“The SIU can request preservation orders and the freezing of assets to prevent further losses to the state.

“This is important when considering that perpetrators under suspicion often go to great lengths to move around, hide or dispose of proceeds of corruption.”