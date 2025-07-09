The real national dialogue has begun

Explosive claims by Mkhwanazi and reports of court corruption are fueling urgent national debate beyond the ANC’s control.

We now have a vigorous National Dialogue, but not the kind which President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted.

The nation is talking, without guidance from Ramaphosa’s team of “eminent” South Africans which is due to meet on Friday to set the agenda.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has set the tone with allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and others.

Coupled with the Sunday Times lead story about how the court system is compromised because prosecutors offer out-of-court cash settlements, this has generated uproar about justice in South Africa.

Who can deny there are big problems with our justice system?

Public trust in the police was already low. It’s sinking further. The people are speaking, loudly. They will not be deflected by the ANC’s attempts to control and divert the narrative.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula whines about Mkhwanazi’s failure to adhere to protocol at media conferences, as if that is the issue.

Thabo Mbeki claims the proposed National Dialogue was his idea. He certainly tried to shut down some conversations, including HIV/ Aids, during his presidential term.

Mbeki has a role in the tarnished image of the police. He tried to protect then national commissioner Jackie Selebi.

In 2007, Mbeki suspended then national prosecutions boss Vusi Pikoli, who wanted to execute a search warrant at Selebi’s home.

Selebi allegedly had a corrupt relationship with drug dealer Glen Agliotti.

Selebi, as head of Interpol, was proud to say Agliotti was his friend, “finish and klaar”.

Under the ANC, there is a history of dodgy relationships with the justice/security cluster.

Books have been written about how the cluster was infiltrated, defanged and corrupted under Mbeki’s successor, Jacob Zuma.

Crime intelligence and the Hawks were notoriously weakened.

This didn’t happen by accident. It was deliberate. At the ANC’s December 2007 national conference, Zuma-supporting delegates voted by a huge majority to disband the Directorate of Special Operations.

Better known as the Scorpions, the DSO was too effective for Zuma’s liking, having achieved a conviction rate of over 90% – which is beyond the reach of the current National Prosecuting Authority under Shamila Batohi.

Ramaphosa, who was Zuma’s deputy from 2014, pledged to clean up. He has failed, despite the R1-billion Zondo commission.

The stench of corruption clings to the ANC.

Even during the worst days of the Covid lockdown, cadres were plundering funds allocated to deal with the disaster.

The Presidency was not immune from allegations, distinct from Ramaphosa’s own Phala Phala “dollars in the sofa” scandal.

Ramaphosa will make reassuring noises about Mkhwanazi’s accusations, but nothing will happen. He can dismiss a DA deputy minister on the slightest pretext, but ANC cadres are protected. The proposed National Dialogue is a waste of time and money. It’s an ANC-aligned talk shop designed to prop up an ailing party.

Chasing a mirage of ANC unity, Ramaphosa is incapable of acting firmly against comrades. If he did, the fractious ANC would collapse because it is held together by corruption.

We need to talk about ANC corruption, a topic Ramaphosa has proved unwilling and unable to deal with.

Don’t let him set or control the agenda.

