Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
6 minute read
19 Mar 2022
4:45 am
Politics

Ramaphosa’s soft hand to blame for increase in public violence – report

Rorisang Kgosana

While Zuma had no problem using patronage to keep opponents in check, Ramaphosa seems to be struggling.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State Of The Nation (Sona) debate in the National Assembly on 18 February 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
A report by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) suggests that President Cyril Ramaphosa's inability to exercise control and grease palms within ANC as his predecessor Jacob Zuma did, may be to blame for a significant spike in violent protests across the country. According to the report, protests have spiked significantly during Ramaphosa's tenure, while the numbers were at their lowest during Zuma’s second term, due to the former president's willingness to use "brown envelope" politics to maintain peace. The report, titled ‘Dangerous elites: protest, conflict and the future of South Africa’ found that the “unmanageable” structures and processes of...

Read more on these topics