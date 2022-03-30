Step aside rule: ‘Organisation comes first, not individuals,’ – Ramaphosa

Getrude Makhafola

President Cyril Ramaphosa was adamant on Thursday that the African National Congress (ANC) step aside rule stands whenever party members are charged and found guilty of wrongdoing.

Addressing the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) elective congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, the president urged members of the tri-partite alliance to put their organisations first, and not personal interests.

“We are now developing a progressive culture in the ANC…that the step aside rule applies if leaders are found to have been involved in malfeasance, charged and found guilty.

“Whether in the ANC or unions, it must apply. We must become a progressive movement that upholds good values, is progressive and revolutionary,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa’s remarks came ahead of an upcoming ANC top six meeting with ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini, who was found guilty of perjury in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court three weeks ago.

Dlamini is yet to step down as per the step-aside rule.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said a courtesy is extended to members to appear before party officials to explain themselves should they not step down as required by party policy.

“If you do not step aside voluntarily, you appear before the officials, you explain yourself. The officials then take a decision that you should step aside or even resign once convicted in a court of law,” said Mashatile, who is also acting as party secretary-general.

Dlamini, who is a former minister of social development, is reportedly favoured by ANCWL members who want her to contest again for re-election. The ANC NEC appointed a task team in February led by Defence Minister Thandi Modise to lead the ANCWL to the elective conference, expected to be held in June.

The appointment of the task team paved the way for the dissolution of the women’s league, which last held a conference in 2015 when Dlamini was elected.

The case against Dlamini, stemmed from an application by Black Sash and Freedom Under Law (FUL) to the Constitutional Court in a bid to hold her accountable for her role in the Sassa grant payment crisis, which placed the livelihoods of 17 million grant recipients at risk.

