ANC recalls Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane

Maimane escaped the axe last month.

The ANC has recalled Douglas Seleke Maimane as executive mayor and PR Councillor of the Madibeng Local Municipality with immediate effect, after he escaped the axe last month.

The party said the recall, taken by the ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC) has the concurrence and authority of the office of the secretary-general.

Cadres

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party’s caucus in Madibeng will implement and give effect to the decision through the lawful processes of Council.

“The ANC deploys its cadres to serve the people and not to serve themselves. A deployment to public office is a responsibility held on behalf of our communities, and it is held only for as long as the cadre advances the mandate of the movement.”

Ambition

Bhengu said that where that mandate is not advanced, the movement will act accordingly.

“No individual ambition will be allowed to stand above the needs of the people.”

Bhengu added that the discipline of all ANC councillors and public representatives is being closely monitored.

“A three-line whip applies in every council and caucus, and the line of march of the movement obtains.

“Our public representatives are expected to function within the discipline of the caucus, to account to the structures of the movement, and to keep faith with the communities who elected them. This standard will be applied consistently, and without fear or favour,” she said.

Reprieve

Last month, Maimane won a temporary reprieve after successfully interdicting Luthuli House from removing him as mayor.

The controversial mayor had challenged the ANC’s decision to recall him, a move triggered by allegations that he plotted with opposition parties to unseat the ANC in the Brits-based municipality.

Leaked recording

A leaked recording – widely circulated on social media – captured Maimane in conversation with opposition members, urging them to campaign and vote against the ANC.

In the clip, he is heard saying he no longer cared because his term was nearing its end. The remarks infuriated Luthuli House, which had long sought his removal over allegations of corruption, nepotism and interference in staff appointments.

Court battle

The ANC ordered him to step down as a councillor and mayor. He refused, instead approaching the high court, arguing that the secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, had based his decision to force him to resign on flawed information.

The court sided with him, granting an interdict that allowed him to remain in office.

Additional reporting by Eric Mthobeli Naki