Cyril reaches out in Mangaung

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s imbizo (workshop) in Mangaung, Free State is a great idea, but an expert believes it won’t deliver the goods at this stage.

Prof Sethulego Matebesi from the University of the Free State said the gathering should not be seen as political campaigning for the upcoming ANC leadership contest but as a necessary attempt to enhance government visibility, as the president promised.

It would be unfair to regard the visit merely as part of the battle for the soul of the ANC. Matebesi said it would have been suicidal for Ramaphosa to use the platform for his party political issues.

“I believe that, as he promised even before his State of the Nation Address, he is driving to enhance government visibility. However, I don’t see that, even after his visit to Mangaung, there will be any tangible changes,” Matebesi said.

Ramaphosa and a number of Cabinet ministers heard residents’ views about government service delivery at the weekend. He addressed about 2 000 people at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium and about 3 000 others commented through a WhatsApp group created for the purpose.

He promised jobs, improved service delivery and that crime fighting would be the focal point. “It does not matter who is involved in this crime whether he is South Africa or from outside, we will deal with him. We will provide you with jobs, jobs, jobs,” Ramaphosa said.

The visit came days after the national government placed Mangaung metro municipality under administration. The provincial administration had failed in its recovery effort regarding the collapse of financial management and service delivery.

“The intervention is directed at helping the metro to improve its finances and to deliver on its mandate, and to return to sound governance and a better life for residents, the business community and other stakeholders,” the Presidency said.

However, Matebesi said he did not expect to see improvements “until there are consequences for people who don’t do their job”. There was a trust deficit between the government and the communities, however the imbizo could help restore it, he said.

