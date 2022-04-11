Eric Naki
11 Apr 2022
Cyril reaches out in Mangaung

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised jobs, improved service delivery and better crime fighting

Picture: Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s imbizo (workshop) in Mangaung, Free State is a great idea, but an expert believes it won’t deliver the goods at this stage. Prof Sethulego Matebesi from the University of the Free State said the gathering should not be seen as political campaigning for the upcoming ANC leadership contest but as a necessary attempt to enhance government visibility, as the president promised. It would be unfair to regard the visit merely as part of the battle for the soul of the ANC. Matebesi said it would have been suicidal for Ramaphosa to use the platform for his party...

