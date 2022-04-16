Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
16 Apr 2022
8:00 am
Politics

ANC sidelines intelligent leaders and rewards the corrupt – political analyst

Eric Naki

Prof Bheki Mngomezulu said the ANC’s unity and renewal project was not going to work

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
Leaders with brains in the ANC are put on the sidelines and those involved in graft and other shenanigans are celebrated, a political expert has said. Outspoken political analyst, Prof Bheki Mngomezulu, who is professor of political science and deputy dean of research at the University of the Western Cape, said citizens were aware that the ANC had brainy leaders but the party marginalises them in favour of those involved in corruption and other crimes. He said also called for the country’s constitution to be reviewed to see if it met its original objectives or not. Speaking during a webinar...

