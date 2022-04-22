DA Tshwane councillor Phillip Nel has died

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane is mourning the loss of one of its councillors, Phillip Nel, who passed away on Thursday (21 April 2022) following a short illness.

Councillor Nel worked as the Ward Councillor for Ward 42 and was an active member of his community.

In November 2020 he joined the political executive team in Tshwane as a member of the Mayoral Committee for Utilities and Regional Operations.

“As a professional engineer, his contribution and inputs in his portfolio were immense.

“He was always prepared to work towards solving issues, engaging with communities and deploying to anywhere in the city where he was needed,” said the party in a statement.

“He was an invaluable part of our team in Tshwane, even as his health deteriorated, he continued to work from his hospital bed, and he joined Council meetings so that he could ensure that his portfolio was represented in the chamber.”

Nel will be remembered as a dedicated and hard-working member of the Tshwane community.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Phillip’s wife Elsa Nel, his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.”

