Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
4 May 2022
8:10 am
Politics

State and the ANC at loggerheads over Morocco relations

Expert said it was not surprising the ANC and Luthuli House had a different approach than the government on the Morocco relations.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Spanish government support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, in Madrid, on March 26, 2022. - Western Sahara is designated by the UN as a "non-self-governing territory" whose people "have not yet attained a full measure of self-government". Morocco controls 80 percent of the territory, while the rest -- an area bordering Mauritania that is almost totally landlocked -- is run by the Polisario Front. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)
Government’s two centres of power – the party and the state – are behind the present rules flip-flopping in its relations with Morocco, an expert says. International relations expert Prof Jan Venter from North-West University said it was not surprising the ANC and Luthuli House had a different approach than the government on the Morocco relations. He attributed this to the two centres of power that have existed since the Thabo Mbeki era. Venter said the state and the party were two entities that differed on a wide variety of topics. “The [ruling] party is a very influential and a...

