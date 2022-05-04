State and the ANC at loggerheads over Morocco relations

Expert said it was not surprising the ANC and Luthuli House had a different approach than the government on the Morocco relations.
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Spanish government support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, in Madrid, on March 26, 2022. - Western Sahara is designated by the UN as a "non-self-governing territory" whose people "have not yet attained a full measure of self-government". Morocco controls 80 percent of the territory, while the rest -- an area bordering Mauritania that is almost totally landlocked -- is run by the Polisario Front. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)