Brazil begin World Cup bid with Morocco draw as Scotland edge Haiti

Qatar strike late to draw with Switzerland.

Five-time winners Brazil needed a superb Vinicius Junior equaliser to draw 1-1 with Morocco in their opening game at the World Cup on Saturday as Scotland marked their return to the tournament after a 28-year absence with a nervy 1-0 victory over Haiti.

On the first day to feature four matches at the 48-team tournament, Qatar won the first World Cup point in their history when Miro Muheim’s own goal earned the 2022 tournament hosts a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Vinicius saves Brazil

The meeting of Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York City was a clash of the teams ranked sixth and seventh in the world respectively.

Ismael Saibari ran through to give Morocco a 21st-minute lead with a clever scoop in the Group C opener, but Vinicius produced a moment of magic to ensure Brazil came away with a point, cutting in from the left and unleashing a thunderous shot to level on 32 minutes.

Brazil are chasing a record sixth World Cup title, 24 years after last lifting the trophy, but Saturday’s performance suggests there is a lot of work to be done by Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. I think the team was a bit anxious and nerves were all over the place,” said Ancelotti.

“We didn’t play well, but we cannot lose heart. This is the first match in the World Cup and we can’t… think the team is doing perfectly from the get-go.”

Tartan Army

In Group C’s other game on Saturday, Scotland — playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1998 — were roared on to a hard-fought win over Haiti, themselves playing in their first World Cup since 1974.

Hordes of Scotland’s famous “Tartan Army” travelling supporters packed the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, outside Boston, to watch manager Steve Clarke’s side claim their first victory in a World Cup game since the 1990 finals in Italy.

After a deafening rendition of “Flower of Scotland”, the Scots started a physical contest on the front foot, with midfield star Scott McTominay hitting the post in the 17th minute.

The breakthrough came on 28 minutes when Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn bundled a deflected shot past Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide.

But Scotland were never able to extend their advantage against a resilient Haiti team, hanging on grimly in the closing stages before bagging a precious three points.

“Everyone said it was a must-win game – we won the game,” said Scotland manager Clarke, whose team face Morocco on Friday in their second game.

Qatar history

Earlier, Switzerland had taken the lead against Qatar in Santa Clara, California in Group B when Breel Embolo converted a first-half penalty, but Muheim’s injury-time own goal secured a share of the spoils.

“I am very proud of the team,” said Qatar’s Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.

“I told them that even if we hadn’t scored the goal and didn’t draw I would have been proud of the mentality and discipline that they showed today. But fortunately we scored and that was history.”

In Saturday’s late game, Australia take on Turkey in Vancouver in Group D after the United States kicked off the group on Friday with a 4-1 demolition of Paraguay.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Ghana’s foreign minister said the country had “dispatched an official note of protest” over Canada’s refusal to issue a visa to Thomas Partey and requested the co-host country “reviews its unfortunate decision”.

Midfielder Partey is facing trial in the United Kingdom next year on rape charges.

Ghana open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday.