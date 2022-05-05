Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
5 May 2022
4:45 am
Politics

‘New Electoral Act could just be a sneaky way to steal power’ from voters

Eric Naki

Critics argue that parliamentary position of the ANC could be bolstered by the votes of people who never voted for them.

File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA).
Your vote may be useless if proposed changes to the Electoral Act go ahead. If you vote for an independent candidate and he or she dies, that seat could be given to an opposition politician you never voted for. That is one of the major points of concern for critics of the changes to the Act. They argue that, in extreme cases, the parliamentary position of the ANC could be bolstered by the votes of people who never voted for them. Institute for Global Dialogue analyst Sanusha Naidu said the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill was open to manipulation and there...

Read more on these topics