Mabuyane welcomes court ruling as race for ANC chair heats up at Eastern Cape conference

The ANC Eastern Cape conference has entered its third day with delegates set to elect new leaders in the provincial party’s structures.

The ninth elective conference, which is taking place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in East London, has been extended to Monday following delays due to a court case, among other things.

The Eastern Cape High Court on Saturday night threw out an interdict application by some members of the Dr WB Rubusana region to stop certain branches from taking part in the conference.

Judge Justin Laing struck the application off the roll, saying that “the applicants have not indicated the basis upon which this court can be approached on an urgent basis for the relief sought”.

The Dr WB Rubusana members were ordered to pay the ANC‘s costs in the process.

Interdict

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has since welcomed the ruling.

“I think it is high time our courts don’t show sympathy to people who are just playing. You can imagine when you wake up a judge on a Saturday to say just come to court on an urgent basis for something like this.

“So we welcome the court judgment and we believe it is sending a clear message to everyone that this is a conference that must sit with the branches of the ANC, given a chance to fairly participate. It is unfortunate we are using all the technicalities to muzzle or exclude some branches of the ANC,” he told the media on Saturday.

“This prayer was saying the entire Rubusana [region] must not participate in this. You can imagine when an entire region cannot participate in a conference because of 11 branches you interdicted.

“It was just a frivolous attempt to do something that would not be relevant in a court of law,” Mabuyane, who is the convenor of the provincial task team (PTT), said.

The province has been marred by disputes over alleged manipulation of branch general meeting election results, allegedly by some party leaders who wanted to gain an advantage over their opponents at the provincial conference.

Race for chairperson

Mabuyane, who is looking for a second term, delivered the political report while the court proceedings were taking place.

Outlining the priorities of the provincial party, the premier also warned about factions, saying they have “become reinforced in the aftermath of conferences”.

“Post congresses and conferences, no leader should represent a particular lobby group or section of the organisation – no faction should see itself through the leadership of the organisation.

“There can be no faction that represents the best interest of the organisation or people as a whole. All factions are self-serving and petty.

“More importantly, factions undermine and arrogate the authority and functioning of the organisation to serve their vindictive and narrow interests,” he said.

With approximately 1,500 delegates expected to vote this weekend, the race for ANC’s chairmanship in the province has heated up after provincial legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane withdrew from the running.

Qoboshiyane decided to join the camp of provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela, who is also in contention for the provincial chairperson position.

While the nominations and election of the new leaders will take place on Sunday, the conference has been extended.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the elective conference on Monday following delays with verification process for credentials of delegates attending the conference.