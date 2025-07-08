Initiation abuse lands traditional nurse behind bars

Traditional nurse, previously convicted for GBH, is jailed again for assaulting and threatening a young initiate under his supervision.

A traditional nurse, previously convicted for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), has been jailed again for assaulting and threatening a young initiate under his supervision.

The Tsomo Magistrate’s Court sentenced Siyasanga Sifumba, 30, to two years in prison for GBH following his brutal assault on an 18-year-old initiate under his care during the 2024 summer initiation season.

The court also declared Sifumba, who has a previous conviction for assault GBH, unfit to possess a firearm.

Traditional nurse previously convicted on assault GBH

Police arrested the traditional nurse on 17 December 2024 after the initiate was hospitalised.

Three different assaults took place, during which the victim was kicked with boots, threatened with a knife, and struck in the knees with a wooden stick.

ALSO READ: Initiation ‘elders’ granted bail after damaging woman’s home over loud music

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the victim’s brother, who was a recent graduate of the initiation process, witnessed his brother’s brutal beatings.

“Sifumba also issued death threats to both brothers and their parents. As a result of the abuse, the initiate was unable to complete his initiation,” Tyali said.

After Sifumba’s arrest, the prosecution successfully opposed bail by pointing out his familial relationship with the victim and the victim’s brother.

Accused said victim claimed older women were ‘bewitching’ him

During the trial, prosecutor Elihle Mbutho presented strong evidence from the initiate, his brother, and the medical doctor who examined the victim.

Sifumba pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the initiate had claimed that elderly women were “bewitching” him to commit assaults at night.

ALSO READ: No deaths goal set for Limpopo initiation season

“The court rejected this defence as highly improbable, concurring with the prosecution that the severity of the injuries warranted a custodial sentence,” Tyali said.

DPP praises victim, brother’s courage

Advocate Barry Madolo, the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), welcomed the ruling and praised the victim and his brother’s courage for speaking out against abuse and assisting the court.

“Their courageous actions should serve as an example to other initiates who are rescued from abusive initiation schools. We urge them not to hide behind the secrecy of this sacred rite of passage to manhood, but rather to speak out so that justice may prevail,” said Madolo.