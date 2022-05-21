DA reports its Western Cape speaker to the Hawks for alleged fraud

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reported Western Cape speaker Masizole Mnqasela to the Hawks over alleged corruption.

Provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said documents handed by the party to the Hawks contain accounts by whistleblowers alleging fraud and corruption relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims by Mnqasela.

“The whistleblowers recently approached the leader of the provincial caucus, Alan Winde, to report these allegations.

“Mr Winde requested them to make formal submissions, backed by supporting evidence. On Wednesday this week, the whistleblowers duly submitted protected disclosures, with documentary evidence. They wish to remain anonymous, a request we respect,” Simmers said in a statement.

The party has also reported the matter to its Federal Legal Commission (FLC) for investigation.

“The DA will follow its internal disciplinary processes with deliberate speed to ensure accountability, while respecting Mr Mnqasela’s right to submit his defence in this matter.”

Two months ago, Winde fired Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz from the provincial cabinet after receiving the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against Fritz.

Winde was suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct against young women in his office emerged.

An investigative report found that there was sufficient evidence of Fritz creating an environment that was conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually.

Winde appointed Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais to act in Fritz’s position. Fritz agreed to also step down as the DA Western Cape leader, while four more provincial government officials, who worked with him, were suspended over the scandal.

*Compiled by Getrude Makhafola.