Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
24 May 2022
5:57 am
Politics

Proposed electoral Bill is ‘inconsistent’, warns elections analyst

Analyst says independent candidates would still be disadvantaged by the proposed amendment before parliament.

Although it is almost two years since the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act amendment must allow for independents to be parliamentarians, the overall problem in the legislation has not been addressed. Elections analyst Michael Atkins said independent candidates would still be disadvantaged by the proposed amendment before parliament. But both the ANC and the Democratic Alliance, as ruling parties nationally and in the Western Cape respectively, stood to benefit from the legislative set-up as they could win seats with between 45% and 47%. This was because the biggest parties would get the highest number of votes at the...

