Election Bill has serious flaws, warn Experts

The Bill is aimed at paving the way for the inclusion of independent candidates to contest national and provincial polls.

File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA).
While MPs serving on the portfolio committee on home affairs, on Tuesday appeared to have adopted the motion of desirability on the Electoral Amendment Bill, two leading experts have punched holes in the parliamentary process, maintaining it has some serious constitutional flaws. The Bill is aimed at paving the way for the inclusion of independent candidates to contest national and provincial polls. The Constitutional Court in 2020 gave parliament two years to amend the Electoral Act, but experts have warned that the apex court deadline is far from being realised, especially considering that the committee has applied for a six...

