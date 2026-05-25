Durban mayor Xaba urges Schreiber to relocate foreign nationals

Reportedly chased out of their homes, scores of foreign nationals, including refugees and children, gathered at the Durban Central Police Station

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has urged urgent national intervention, warning that foreign nationals camping outside Durban’s Home Affairs office cannot be left on the streets without shelter or basic necessities.

Violent anti-immigration protests have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape.

Chaos

On Tuesday, the Durban CBD descended into chaos when civil organisations, political parties, and lobby group March and March led an anti-illegal immigration protest.

Reportedly chased out of their homes, scores of foreign nationals, including refugees and children, gathered at the Durban Central Police Station seeking protection.

Hundreds of foreign nationals, displaced from their homes, were verified by Home Affairs in Durban.

While most were confirmed to be legally documented, many refused to return home due to safety fears, leading to prolonged, temporary camps outside processing hubs

Temporary accommodation

Xaba’s spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, said the mayor has called on the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, to urgently intervene to resolve the situation involving foreign nationals currently camping outside the Home Affairs office in Durban by securing suitable temporary accommodation.

“Mayor Xaba emphasised that the municipality does not have facilities to accommodate them, and that they cannot be allowed to remain on the streets without access to basic necessities, especially in a country that prides itself on a culture of human rights.

“He added that the city stands ready to provide transport and Metro Police support to facilitate the safe and orderly relocation of those affected to facilities identified by the minister,” Mntungwa said.

‘Mounting pressure’

Xaba noted that eThekwini continues to face mounting pressure on municipal resources as a disaster-prone city, particularly as it grapples with the ongoing challenge of securing permanent accommodation for flood victims currently housed in temporary emergency facilities across the city.

“I also want to stress the importance of tightening controls in the immigration offices and the elimination of fraud to ensure that permits are given to deserving asylum seekers,” said Xaba.

‘Africa Day’

Meanwhile, African ambassadors have announced a dramatic boycott of South Africa’s official Africa Day celebrations in Moruleng, North West, citing fears for the safety of foreign nationals amid a surge in anti‑immigrant militancy.

The decision, led by Central African Republic (CAR) ambassador and dean of the diplomatic corps André Nzapayeke, is a stinging rebuke to Pretoria’s efforts to downplay recent xenophobic marches and attacks.