WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to state capture report

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to address the nation this afternoon during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg to respond to the fifth and final installment of the state capture commission’s report.

Zuma breaks his silence

The commission’s chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, handed the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

This follows four years of public hearings which saw more than 330 witnesses give evidence into how the state was allegedly captured by former president Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

According to the former president’s foundation, Zuma will announce actions that he will take going forward.

The press conference is expected to start at 12: 30.

Ramaphosa has received part one to part five of the Zondo commission’s reports. The first part of the report was handed over to the president earlier this year in January.

The second, third and fourth reports were handed over on 1 February 2022, 1 March 2022 and 29 April 2022 respectively to the director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni.

The reports heavily implicate Zuma, his son Duduzane and the Guptas in the state capture project.

