Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
26 Jun 2022
9:12 pm
Politics

ANC Gauteng conference: ‘Sharp divisions’ as Lesufi and Maile battle it out

'The divisions are quite sharp in Gauteng', said political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga.

A section of the crowd of delegates attending the Gauteng 14th ANC elective conference in Benoni. Photo: The Citizen/Brian Sokutu
As voting for the Gauteng ANC top position of the chair was underway in Benoni on Sunday night, supporters of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile expressed divergent views for rallying behind the two candidates. With both leaders having accepted nominations for the position of provincial chair, preferred slates were marked in slogan and in song, with Maile’s “Adiwele” and Lesufi’s “Renewal”. ANC's Gauteng conference 'Sharp divisions' Commenting on Gauteng ANC divisions, independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said: “The divisions are quite sharp in Gauteng and it is difficult to see a...

