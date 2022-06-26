ANC Gauteng conference: ‘Sharp divisions’ as Lesufi and Maile battle it out

As voting for the Gauteng ANC top position of the chair was underway in Benoni on Sunday night, supporters of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile expressed divergent views for rallying behind the two candidates. With both leaders having accepted nominations for the position of provincial chair, preferred slates were marked in slogan and in song, with Maile’s “Adiwele” and Lesufi’s “Renewal”. ANC's Gauteng conference 'Sharp divisions' Commenting on Gauteng ANC divisions, independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said: “The divisions are quite sharp in Gauteng and it is difficult to see a...

As voting for the Gauteng ANC top position of the chair was underway in Benoni on Sunday night, supporters of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile expressed divergent views for rallying behind the two candidates.

With both leaders having accepted nominations for the position of provincial chair, preferred slates were marked in slogan and in song, with Maile’s “Adiwele” and Lesufi’s “Renewal”.

ANC’s Gauteng conference

‘Sharp divisions’

Commenting on Gauteng ANC divisions, independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said: “The divisions are quite sharp in Gauteng and it is difficult to see a compromise emerging.

“Those who lose are often left out in the cold – something which further exacerbate tensions after conferences.

“It is important they find a way to reconcile the divisions and build a stable leadership, because that is what they need to stay in power.”

In favour of Lesufi

Said a Lesufi supporter: “The reason why the Ekurhuleni youth league, the reason we are rallying behind Lesufi is because we believe in the kind of leadership that he is portraying.

“We see ourselves in his leadership – tired of people who are always about themselves.

“It is about time the ANC Youth League become part of decision-making in the regions.

“Lesufi is good because he understands the struggles of young people – especially youth unemployment. He talks to issues we envision as the Youth League.”

In favour of Maile

A Maile supporter said Maile “is going to address issues affecting our people because he is a young and vocal person who will ensure that issues affecting our communities are addressed”.

Amid a myriad of challenges confronting the ANC in Gauteng, party provincial secretary Jacob Khawe delivered an organisational report, scathing of the ANC performance.

Waning voter confidence

As Khawe pointed out, last year’s local government elections performance was the clearest indication of a waning of voter confidence in the party.

Having gained a mere 36.6% in the polls and having lost all metros, Khawe said the outcome of the poll confirmed “our internal election research, which said that our voters are deserting us and are frustrated with the state of the organisation and decline in the quality of services, such as water, electricity, roads and jobs”.

“Our approach to being of service to the people and the orientation of some of those we deployed to be at the forefront of delivering service, has been the biggest problem.

“We must answer the question on whether we are deploying the right people to become public representatives – whether they are listening to the people and working with them to resolve their problems.

“This area requires special attention if we are to turn around our electoral fortunes.

“In Gauteng, the electoral support of the ANC has been in decline since 2011 in all municipalities,” said Khawe.

The report found the majority of branches in a state of disarray – “unable to fulfil the mandate as outlined in the constitution”.

“As a result, the ANC becomes dysfunctional and loses touch.

“In order to address this, the ANC must address the findings on the state of the branches,” said Khawe.