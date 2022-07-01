Mathabatha’s Cabinet reshuffle ‘a ploy to please political clique’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo claimed yesterday premier Stan Mathabatha’s Cabinet reshuffling on Wednesday had nothing to do with speeding up service delivery but a ploy to please the political clique that rallied behind him at the elective conference. The 10th ANC Limpopo conference re-elected Mathabatha as the party’s provincial chair for a third term. EFF Member of the Provincial Legislature Jossey Buthane said it was deceiving the people of Limpopo to think Mathabatha’s reshuffling had good intentions. He said this was a political ploy to please his cronies by awarding them bigger departments as a thank you...

Speaking to Thobela FM yesterday, Buthane said several MECs whose departments were entangled in allegations of multimillion-rand fraud and corruption were moved to portfolios with power and much influence because they stood by him.

He said there was no need to move MEC Dickson Masemola from public works to social development. Masemola is one of five MECs who could not make the cut in the list of elected provincial executive committee members (PEC) at the elective conference. The rest are sport, art and culture MEC Thandi Moraka, education MEC Polly Boshielo and Treasury MEC Seaparo Sekoati.

Allegations spread soon after the conference that Mathabatha was planning to fire them – a move he vehemently denied.

The Limpopo ANC said it supported the reconfiguration with a belief it would help strengthen various portfolios and enhance service delivery.

Party provincial spokesperson, Jimmy Machaka, said the ANC believes the Cabinet would be a vehicle to achieve developmental objectives of building a strong economy, creating much-needed jobs, providing decent housing and water and improving roads infrastructure throughout the province’s five districts of Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Capricorn and Waterberg.

“The ANC has full confidence in the ability of all the comrades deployed in the various portfolios to rise to the occasion and offer our communities the best services as they expect,” said Machaka.

The SA Communist Party (SACP) concurred, saying it supported the changes, particularly in the department of education, which needed decisive leadership.

“We are hopeful and remain of the firm view that changes in the executive should impact more in the life of the poor and the working class,” SACP provincial spokesperson Charles Nkadimeng said in a statement.

Through his spokesperson, Tsoako Willy Mosoma, Mathabatha said he has committed to enter into service delivery agreements with the MECs so he can monitor and assess their performance.

“I believe these changes will strengthen good cooperate governance and improve service delivery,” said Mathabatha.

MECs:

Education: Mavhungu Leruli-Ramakhanya.

Transport and community safety: Polly Boshielo.

Public works, roads and infrastructure: Nkakareng Rakgoale.

Social development: Namane Dickson Masemola.

Health: Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Treasury: Seaparo Sekoati.

Agriculture: Nandi Ndalane.

Economic development, environment and tourism: Thabo Mokone.

Cogta: Basikopo Makamu.

Sport, arts and culture: Thandi Moraka.

– news@ citizen.co.za