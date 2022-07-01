Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
1 Jul 2022
5:50 am
Politics

Mathabatha’s Cabinet reshuffle ‘a ploy to please political clique’

Alex Japho Matlala

Mathabatha believes changes will improve service delivery in province.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo claimed yesterday premier Stan Mathabatha’s Cabinet reshuffling on Wednesday had nothing to do with speeding up service delivery but a ploy to please the political clique that rallied behind him at the elective conference. The 10th ANC Limpopo conference re-elected Mathabatha as the party’s provincial chair for a third term. EFF Member of the Provincial Legislature Jossey Buthane said it was deceiving the people of Limpopo to think Mathabatha’s reshuffling had good intentions. He said this was a political ploy to please his cronies by awarding them bigger departments as a thank you...

Read more on these topics