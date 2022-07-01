‘The ANC is not dying’, insists David Mabuza

Faizel Patel

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuzahas insisted that the party is not dying and says those who believe they would be voted out of power in 2024 were very mistaken,

Mabuza delivered the annual Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Limpopo on Thursday night.

He says the late Mokaba would have shunned the latest divisions and functions currently affecting the party.

Also read: ANC’s RET faction wants Mahumapelo back in the NW saddle

He insisted the idea of the ANC not being in power was simply a dream.

“Those that say the ANC will be voted out of power, I think they are dreaming.”

Mabuza says the ANC still has a lot to offer the country and can be rescued from its own demise.

“Many people are talking about the burial of the ANC in 2024, I can hear them. Some opposition parties are talking about our death, that the ANC is about to die. I don’t believe that.”

Mabuza says the current leadership of the ANC can draw many lessons from the life and times of Mokaba.

He says the emergence of corruption by some ANC members is not an embodiment of what Mokaba stood for.

“Comrade Mokaba would have equally despised the modern-day corruption as much has he hated apartheid corruption. He would have frowned upon the emergence of reported corrupt practices within our ranks.”

“More especially in cases where some members of the ANC are continuously reported to be involved in corruption.”

Mabuza also hammered the infighting that is consuming the ANC.

“We must avoid being consumed by internal squabbles. We are seen as an organisation that is at odds with itself. We are seen as people fighting among ourselves as people. This infighting must stop. I am happy to be in Limpopo. You are still better off comrades than other provinces. The conference is over, and we are called upon to disband the lobby groups.”

Mabuza warned members the party risked losing its supporters and those voters who remained undecided about their trust in the ANC.

ALSO READ: ANC’s opposition is not cracking it, says media expert