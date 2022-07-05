Brian Sokutu
Politics

Suspended Cope member off to court

Councillor Ndzipo Khalipa was suspended after the city manager alleged he was suspended by Cope

In what is expected to open a can of worms on collusion between an ANC-deployed Ekurhuleni city manager, a renegade Congress of the People (Cope) member and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), a plan to get rid of a legitimately appointed Cope councillor, is to become subject of a court challenge. Cope councillor Ndzipo Khalipa, also a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for infrastructure, is launching an urgent interdict, contrary to claims made to the IEC by Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi, that Khalipa was suspended by his party. Cope has come out to disprove the...

