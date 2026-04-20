Will Cope elective congress go ahead?

Internal democratic process has always been a problem for Cope since it was founded in December 2008.

Despite concerns that the Congress of the People (Cope) could once more postpone its elective congress, which is expected to be held this week, the party’s acting secretary general, Erick Mohlapamaswi, says the congress will be held on April 25-26.

The Citizen understands that the party has not told delegates where the congress will be held, who will represent branches at this congress, and no transport arrangements have even been made.

A source in the party’s high-ranking structures also told The Citizen that the party may not even have the funds to hold an elective congress. But the party has denied that there are no funds for the congress.

“Members on the ground want to revive the party; they really want a new start with this congress, but the way things are going, it might not even take place,” said the source who requested to be anonymous.

The last time Cope held an elective congress was in 2019, when Lekota was re-elected as party president.

On 16 April, Mohlapamaswi issued a media statement stating that the elective conference could still proceed as planned. According to Mohlapamaswi, the Congress National Committee (CNC) has held several meetings to assess the preparedness of their provincial structures to hold their own congresses.

“The assessment presents a mixed picture, with some provinces making steady progress while others are moving more slowly. Cope is clear: we are committed to convening credible, properly constituted, and democratically sound congresses that reflect the genuine will of ordinary members.

“These processes must not only comply with the Party Constitution but also inspire confidence among our members and the broader electorate.

“We acknowledge that political parties across the country face declining public confidence in their role as institutions of democratic representation. It is therefore imperative that Cope lead by example through transparent, disciplined, and credible internal processes,” he said.

Despite this party only having a few days to hold its congress, Mohlapamaswi told The Citizen: “The Congress is scheduled for 25 and 26 April 2026. The Congress National Committee (CNC), which is the highest decision-making authority, will meet in the coming days to receive final reports from provinces and make the determination.”

How many members does Cope have?

Mohlapamaswi also refused to disclose how many members in good standing the party has.

However, in his statement on April 16 2026, he said the party is growing, with some people being interested in becoming members inspired by Lekota’s legacy.

“Over the past month, we have been inundated with an increasing number of South Africans joining and rejoining Cope

“Many, inspired by powerful tributes and eulogies from across society, have come to recognise that President Lekota provided the right leadership at a critical time and that the formation of COPE was a necessary and correct intervention in the progression of our democratic order.

“Former members are returning, and new members are swelling our ranks.”

Is Cope still relevant?

Mohlapamaswi believes that Cope is still relevant to the South African political landscape.

“Yes, Cope is more relevant than before, looking at the challenges that Cope raised during its formation. Service delivery has collapsed, corruption is heavily embedded in the governing party, crime is at its highest peak, unemployment is rife and mostly the youths are feeling its pangs, porous borders which allow undocumented foreign nationals and the struggling economy growth.”