Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
13 Jul 2022
5:45 am
Politics

ANC trying to find way around electoral reform to cling to power, says analyst

Eric Naki

Many ANC leaders accept that the party is dying but they want to cling to power because it’s about patronage.

Picture File: Special voting taking place Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021 ahead of the official voting day on the 1 November 2021.. Picture: Neil McCartney
An expert has lambasted the governing party for allegedly tinkering with the electoral reforms issue, saying it is trying to find a way around it so as to keep the little they can of the current electoral status for their own benefits. Prof Lesiba Teffo said the ANC acted contrary to its own initiative when it identified the flaw in the Electoral Act and then commissioned Dr Frederick van Zyl Slabbert’s task team to probe what should be done to address the electoral reform issue. They should simply implement the report instead of tinkering with electoral reforms, he said. In...

Read more on these topics