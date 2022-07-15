Eric Naki
Politics

Will Electoral Act be in time for 2024 polls?

Parliament not expected to be able to refine Act to comply with the constitution.

A voter casts her vote at the Philip Nel fire station voting station, 1 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Election experts are optimistic about the passing of the potentially ground-breaking Electoral Act amendments by the November extended deadline, but some foresee a messy legal battle to have the legislation pass constitutional muster. Whether the electoral reforms would be in place by the 2024 national election remains to be seen. Everybody was hoping for the best while having their minds opened for a worst-case scenario, where a longer delay could affect the national elections and cause a constitutional crisis. However, policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said such a crisis could be avoided if parliament prioritised the legislation so that all...

