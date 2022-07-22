Eric Naki
Political Editor
5 minute read
22 Jul 2022
5:20 am
Politics

Nzimande a stumbling block to SACP’s independence from ANC – analysts

Eric Naki

Solly Mapaila cannot influence the party to follow a new independent direction without offending Nzimande.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande speaks at the South African Communist Party (SACP) 15th National Congress at the Birchwood in Boksburg, 14 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The South African Communist Party is not going to change or become independent of the ANC any time soon because its former general secretary Blade Nzimande will remain a stumbling block to any attempts to wrestle the party from ANC's neo-liberalism. This was the view of at least two experts with clear understanding of socialism who believed that Nzimande was the main force that influenced the party to become the ANC’s junior partner in government instead of a genuine independent vanguard of the working class. They said Nzimande, who was elected as SACP chairperson during recent party national congress, was...

Read more on these topics