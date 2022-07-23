Breaking: Zikalala loses ANC KZN chairperson bid

Getrude Makhafola

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s bid for a second term as African National Congress (ANC) chairperson was thwarted on Saturday as legislature chair of chairs Siboniso Duma received the nod for the top job at the 9th provincial conference underway in Durban.

Voting outcome was announced late Saturday.

Of the 1 607 voting delegates, 1 600 votes were cast for the chairperson position. Three abstained, with at least two spoilt ballots.

Duma received 930 votes, while Zikalala got 665.

Plenary broke into chants and ululation for Duma as he was ushered to the stage.

Minutes later, delegates broke into ‘Wenzeni uZuma,’ song, loosely translated, meaning “what has Zuma done.” The song has been repeatedly sang by delegates in praise of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma still enjoys wide support in KwaZulu-Natal, with Zikalala largely addressing this in his political report delivered on Friday.

Zikalala’s loss is a blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who would be seeking a second term in December. Zikalala’s slate was flattened by the pro-RET ‘Taliban’ slate led by Duma.

The deputy chairperson position went to Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, beating Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Mdumiseni Ntuli failed to secure a re-election for secretary, losing to Kokstad Municipality Mayor Bhekinkosi Mtolo.

For deputy secretary, Sipho Hlomuka won against legislature speaker Nontobeko Boyce, while former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba took the treasurer position, having beaten Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Jomo Sibiya.

Delegates will nominate and vote for additional members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) in the morning.

