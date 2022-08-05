Molefe Seeletsa
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
5 Aug 2022
4:45 am
Politics

‘People come and go’: Zille says DA ‘black leaders exodus’ no big deal

An analyst says it was clear Makashule Gana has left for a political reason.

Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille at Stable Inn in Johannesburg on 23 September 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) stalwart Helen Zille has dismissed the loss of another black party leader as a question of “people come and go”, but experts disagreed, saying the loss will have a significant effect on the party’s standing. Thousands of votes will be lost to the party, political analysts have said. Political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said the DA appeared to have given up on black votes or winning the national election, hence it allowed the continuous haemorrhaging of its black leadership. Ndletyana said the resignation of the DA’s Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana is a continuation of a trend...

