The ANC marches to police stations are a demonstration against an inability of the ruling party to govern the country, according to political analyst Xolani Dube.

His comments yesterday came after members of the ruling party held several demonstrations in a bid to express their concerns about the rising levels of crimes, the safety of communities, growing incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) and mass killings.

Dube said the ANC marches to the police stations across Gauteng – by their own members – are a clear indication that the party had failed to govern after 28 years at the helm, and he suggested that people ought to reflect on this fact.

“We, as society, have to ask ourselves if the ANC, as the government, is marching against itself.

“Then who is running this country?” asked Dube.

“The ANC is marching against its own incompetency. It shows that there’s only one thing people need to do – remove the ANC from power, come 2024.”

@MYANC members led by National Spokesperson Cde Pule Mabe and Head of Organizing Cde Nomvula Mokonyane picket outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court where a group of men will be appearing in connection with the rape of eight women near an abandoned mine last week. pic.twitter.com/PmgYfGAp79— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 3, 2022

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, alongside Gauteng chair TK Ncinza, were at the forefront of the march to Temba police station in Hammanskraal to deliver a memorandum of demands.

The march comes against the backdrop of community protests against illegal migrants and crimes, including illegal mining, that they are involved in.

Commenting on this, Mabe said to avoid citizen arrests and vigilantism, the party is urging illegal migrants to hand themselves over to the police.

Mabe said the ANC does not agree with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that there should be open borders.

