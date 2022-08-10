‘ANC KZN may well support Ramaphosa for second term if convinced’ – Siboniso Duma

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) could back President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as president of the governing party.

Ahead of the ANC’s 55th ANC national elective conference in December, some of the party’s leaders – including Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha – have already publicly endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term.

But that is not without a challenge from the radical economic transformation (RET) faction in the party, which is known to be a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

While it has been anticipated that KZN would rather support Zuma’s ally, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, newly elected provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma has seemingly poured cold water on the move to oppose Ramaphosa.

‘Not as strong’

In an interview with Business Day, Duma revealed that the provincial party could back Ramaphosa for ANC presidency.

“We want to be convinced of what type of leader the ANC needs, someone who will lead organisational renewal, someone to drive South Africa’s economy in the right direction.

“President Ramaphosa may well be that person. If we are convinced, the ANC in KZN may well support him for a second term,” said Duma, who previously endorsed Ramaphosa to become ANC president in 2017.

Ramaphosa was booed when closing the KZN conference in July as delegates sang “Wenzeni uZuma” (what has Zuma done?) before the president took to the podium.

Everything went smoothly after Duma, who was reportedly elected to drive the RET faction’s agenda, addressed the delegates.

Commenting on factionalism within the party, Duma said: “These factions in the ANC are not as strong as they are being projected. They are making media headlines, but they should stop speaking in my name.”

“As for where we stand, we don’t think the ANC should have a serious contest. We can have a slate that forges unity, unity of purpose,” he further told Business Day.

New KZN premier

Former KZN Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was sworn in as the province’s new premier following Sihle Zikalala’s resignation last week.

On Wednesday, KZN provincial legislature officially elected Nomusa Dube-Ncube, securing 45 votes after receiving backing from the party.

Speaking on Dube-Ncube, who becomes the first woman to be KZN premier, Duma said her nomination was in the interest of unity.

“It is not about us as individuals. It is about the ANC and what is best for the ANC in the build-up to 2024 [general election],” Duma said.

According to ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo, Dube-Ncube was chosen for the job due to her seniority and experience in government.

